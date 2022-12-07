UrduPoint.com

DMC East Bans Setting Up New Advertising Sites In District East

Umer Jamshaid Published December 07, 2022 | 08:22 PM

DMC East bans setting up new advertising sites in District East

Municipal Commissioner Faheem Khan on Wednesday banned the installation of new advertising sites in the limits of district East.

Municipal Commissioner Faheem Khan on Wednesday banned the installation of new advertising sites in the limits of district East.

Faheem said, "There will be a ban on setting up new advertising sites in the East, so advertisers should play their role to ensure compliance with the orders and make sure that no advertising sites are set up till the ban is in place".

This he said while addressing a meeting, which was also attended by the representatives of Sindh Outdoor Advertising Association and Director Advertisement Jam Rizwan, said a statement.

The association assured that the implementation of the orders would be ensured. The MC instructed the advertisement department to keep an eye on the boundaries of the District East, and take necessary action on the violation of ban.

