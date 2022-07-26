DMC East carrying out drainage issues: Administrator

Administrator district East Rahmatullah Sheikh has said DMC was carrying out drainage issues by visiting the areas to make it possible to resolve public complaints

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Administrator district East Rahmatullah Sheikh has said DMC was carrying out drainage issues by visiting the areas to make it possible to resolve public complaints.

The DMC East was also taking steps on its own to keep the drains flowing, he expressed this while making possible the redressal of complaints regarding drainage at 13-D Gulshan Iqbal, Khatam Nabubat Chowk Gulshan Iqbal and other places, said a statement.

On this occasion, he was accompanied by Director DM, Tawqir Abbas, Executive Engineer B&R Iqbal, Mallah, Assistant Executive Engineers, Rashid Fayyaz, Muhammad Haroon and other officers.

He issued instructions to the officers and said that the low-laying areas have been determined, so better arrangements should be made for drainage in the next rainy season.

Disposal points should be cleared for drainage, he said that the team of DMC East has performed tireless duties for drainage, he said.

He said that DMC East first tried to clear the streets so that the flow of traffic was not affected. It would take some time, but he assured the citizens that they would provide relief to the people by fulfilling their duties.