DMC-East Chairman For Completion Of Municipal Works Before Muharram

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 10:11 PM

DMC-East chairman for completion of municipal works before Muharram

District Municipal Corporation (DMC) East Chairman Mooed Anwar on Friday said that it was being ensured that all the municipal works be completed before the start of Muharram-ul-Haram in order to provide better municipal facilities to mourners of Hazrat Imam Hussain (As)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :District Municipal Corporation (DMC) East Chairman Mooed Anwar on Friday said that it was being ensured that all the municipal works be completed before the start of Muharram-ul-Haram in order to provide better municipal facilities to mourners of Hazrat Imam Hussain (As).

He stated this during his visit to routes and places of Majalis and processions, according to a statement.The DMC-East Chairman also met organizers of various Imam Bargah who shared their issues with him including non-availability of street lights, road repair, sewerage problems and others.

Moeed Anwar on the occasion directed the authorities concerned to resolve the issues on priority basis before the start of the month of mourning.

He informed the organizers that Sindh Solid Waste Management Board and other civic agencies had been taken on board to work jointly in coordination.

Chairman paid visit to Lines Area, PECHS, Imam Bargah Mehfil-e-Murtaza and adjacent areas. He on the occasion was flanked by MNA Kishwar Zehra and officers concerned.

