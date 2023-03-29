UrduPoint.com

DMC East Launches Plantation Around Mosques

Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2023

DMC East launches plantation around mosques

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :The Administration district East has launched a tree plantation campaign to develop greenery around the mosques and Imambargahs situated in the district East here.

Administrator DMC East Syed Shakeel Ahmed along with officials concerned also planted saplings in various mosques in Gulistan-e-Jauhar and Baitul Mukarram Masjid at Gulshan-e-Iqbal, said a statement on Wednesday.

He said that we were reaching mosques and Imambargahs of different areas for plantation. The mosques where places are not available for plantation, we will provide saplings in large pots.

In a complaint centre set up at Numaish chowrangi dozens of complaints are being received every day, which are being resolved within 24 hours.

The Administrator DMC East also inspected the mechanized cleaning of manholes to solve sewerage problems in PIB Colony and Gulshan Iqbal UC-27.

