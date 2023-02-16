UrduPoint.com

DMC East Makes Arrangements For Shab-e-Mairaj, Shab-e-Barat

Administrator DMC East, Syed Shakeel Ahmed and Municipal Commissioner Fahim Khan on Thursday presided over the meeting regarding municipal arrangements ahead of the holy nights Shab-e-Mairaj and Shab-e-Barat and the holy month of Ramazan

In the meeting, various municipal issues were discussed and it was directed that the concerned departments should prepare a feasibility report for ensuring smooth civic facilities on these occasions.

He said facilities should be provided to the residents of District East on the occasion of Shab-e-Mairaj, Shab-e-Barat and Ramazan.

He said necessary arrangements be made at mosques, Imambargahs, cemeteries and their adjoining roads so as to facilitate the residents of district East on these occasions.

