DMC East Set To Facilitate People During Expected Rain

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 08:07 PM

DMC East set to facilitate people during expected rain

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Chairman DMC East Moeed Anwar said that cleaning of nullahs in different areas of district East was being carried out by the DMC East, to cope with the situation in case of expected rains.

He expressed his views while inspecting the cleaning works of various drains, said a statement on Friday.

He further said that steps were being taken to facilitate the people with regard to cleaning works as well as to ensure that the people should not face any problem in case of rain.

He said that the DMC East was carrying out cleaning of nullahs at Allama Iqbal Road UC 8, Shahra-e-Quaideen, Guru Mandir and University Road. This will be completed as soon as possible while cleaning of other drains will also be performed later.

More Stories From Pakistan

