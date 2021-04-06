DMC East strives to develop roads

District Municipal Corporation (DMC) East is taking all possible steps for improvement of roads, in different phases, to facilitate the masses

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :District Municipal Corporation (DMC) East is taking all possible steps for improvement of roads, in different phases, to facilitate the masses.

The roads development works are being executed on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner DMC East Syed Muhammad Ali Shah and Municipal Commissioner Shoaib Ahmed Malik, said a statement on Tuesday.

The carpeting of roads was carried out in KDA's Scheme no. 1, near Karsaz Road UC12 under the supervision of Superintendent Engineering B&R Syed Azhar Hussain Shah and Executive Engineer Iqbal Mallah.