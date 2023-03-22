UrduPoint.com

DMC East To Deploy Volunteers At 21 Spots To Manage Traffic During Ramazan

Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2023 | 09:38 PM

DMC East to deploy volunteers at 21 spots to manage traffic during Ramazan

Administrator DMC East Syed Shakeel Ahmed on Wednesday said that over 100 volunteers will assist the traffic police at 21 spots in the district East to manage the traffic in busy hours during the holy month of Ramazan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Administrator DMC East Syed Shakeel Ahmed on Wednesday said that over 100 volunteers will assist the traffic police at 21 spots in the district East to manage the traffic in busy hours during the holy month of Ramazan.

He said this during the inspection of the traffic control team along with focal person, Imtiaz Bhutto here.

Syed Shakeel said that volunteers will be deployed especially at the University Road for traffic management in view of ongoing development activities.

He said that the employees who will perform their duties as traffic volunteers have been specially trained so that they can perform their duties in the best way with full knowledge of traffic issues.

He said that a camp is being set up at Numaish Chowrangi to receive complaints from the public and convey to the concerned departments for immediate resolution.

The statement said that the employees will be given an Iftar allowance of Rs 15,000 for performing traffic duties during Ramazan.

Related Topics

Resolution Police Road Traffic Shakeel From Best

Recent Stories

UK Government to Postpone Plan to Increase Retirem ..

UK Government to Postpone Plan to Increase Retirement Age to 68 Years - Reports

7 minutes ago
 At Least 25 People Injured After Ship Tips Over in ..

At Least 25 People Injured After Ship Tips Over in Edinburgh Port - Reports

7 minutes ago
 ICT admin sealed 5 illegal LPG, petrol filling sta ..

ICT admin sealed 5 illegal LPG, petrol filling stations

7 minutes ago
 Dr Shahid Kamal's services extolled at condolence ..

Dr Shahid Kamal's services extolled at condolence reference

7 minutes ago
 Commissioner attends reception of Hindu community

Commissioner attends reception of Hindu community

7 minutes ago
 Govt making petrol expensive for rich, cheaper for ..

Govt making petrol expensive for rich, cheaper for poor: Minister of State for P ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.