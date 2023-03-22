DMC East to deploy volunteers at 21 spots to manage traffic during Ramazan

Administrator DMC East Syed Shakeel Ahmed on Wednesday said that over 100 volunteers will assist the traffic police at 21 spots in the district East to manage the traffic in busy hours during the holy month of Ramazan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Administrator DMC East Syed Shakeel Ahmed on Wednesday said that over 100 volunteers will assist the traffic police at 21 spots in the district East to manage the traffic in busy hours during the holy month of Ramazan.

He said this during the inspection of the traffic control team along with focal person, Imtiaz Bhutto here.

Syed Shakeel said that volunteers will be deployed especially at the University Road for traffic management in view of ongoing development activities.

He said that the employees who will perform their duties as traffic volunteers have been specially trained so that they can perform their duties in the best way with full knowledge of traffic issues.

He said that a camp is being set up at Numaish Chowrangi to receive complaints from the public and convey to the concerned departments for immediate resolution.

The statement said that the employees will be given an Iftar allowance of Rs 15,000 for performing traffic duties during Ramazan.