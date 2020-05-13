UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DMC Korangi Expedites Cleaning

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 08:36 PM

DMC Korangi expedites cleaning

District Municipal Corporation Korangi has expedited cleaning, sweeping and lifting of garbage in its jurisdiction to ensure cleanliness in all areas of the district here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :District Municipal Corporation Korangi has expedited cleaning, sweeping and lifting of garbage in its jurisdiction to ensure cleanliness in all areas of the district here.

The garbage is being lifted in three shifts, besides sweeping of lanes and streets is also being performed by the sanitary staff, said a statement on Wednesday.

Lifting of garbage from the dustbins and designated sites is also being carried out on daily basis to provide neat, clean and healthy environment to the people.

Related Topics

Korangi All From

Recent Stories

Nadeem Khan appointed Director – High Performanc ..

43 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid always capable of turning chal ..

55 minutes ago

PM vows to enforce laws for rights of various grou ..

2 hours ago

Markets sealed on SOPs violation

4 minutes ago

731 new coronavirus cases detected, 16 more patien ..

4 minutes ago

UN condemns attack on Kabul hospital

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.