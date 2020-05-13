DMC Korangi expedites cleaning

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :District Municipal Corporation Korangi has expedited cleaning, sweeping and lifting of garbage in its jurisdiction to ensure cleanliness in all areas of the district here.

The garbage is being lifted in three shifts, besides sweeping of lanes and streets is also being performed by the sanitary staff, said a statement on Wednesday.

Lifting of garbage from the dustbins and designated sites is also being carried out on daily basis to provide neat, clean and healthy environment to the people.