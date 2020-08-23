UrduPoint.com
DMC Korangi Makes Appropriate Arrangements For Muharram

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 06:50 PM

DMC Korangi makes appropriate arrangements for Muharram

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :District Municipal Administration Korangi is making necessary arrangements to facilitate the mourners and organizers of Majalis and processions of Muharral-ul-Haram in all four zones of the district Korangi here.

Chairman Korangi, Syed Naiyyer Raza reviewed the Muharram arrangements during visits to different areas of Shah Faisal, Malir, Model colony, Korangi and Landhi, said a statement.

He directed the officials concerned to perform cleaning and also directed to remove encroachments from the surroundings of Imambargahs, venues of majalis and routes of mourning processions.

He also directed the officials to take every possible steps to facilitate the mourners during Majalis and mourning processions.

