DMC Korangi starts restoration of green belts

District Municipal Administration (DMC), Korangi's Park department on Friday started work for restoration of green belts in the limits of DMC Korangi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :District Municipal Administration (DMC), Korangi's Park department on Friday started work for restoration of green belts in the limits of DMC Korangi.

Vice Chairman Korangi Syed Ahmer Ali inaugurated the restoration of green belts by planting a sapling in a green belt at union committee no 29, Korangi here, said a statement on Friday.

Ahmer Ali called upon the people to own and protect the green belts and public parks situated in their respective areas so as to promote and maintain clean and healthy environment.