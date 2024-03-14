DMC Reviews Welfare Packages
Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2024 | 12:50 PM
DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) District Monitoring Committee (DMC) Chairman Ahmed Khan Laghari presided over the meeting and reviewed the affairs of the Nighaban Package, Ramadan Bazaars, and Clean Punjab.
Deputy Commissioner Mehr Shahid Zaman gave a detailed briefing on all issues.
The Chairman Monitoring Committee said CM Punjab was trying to provide good governance, cleaning, and immediate relief to the people.
He said that fruits of Nighaban packages, and cheap food items must be delivered to the people.
MPA Hanif Khan as the committee member said on the occasion that complete details of subsidised items were available at the utility.
The Deputy Commissioner said all-out measures would be taken to promote welfare activities to meet the vision of CM Punjab.
