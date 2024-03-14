Open Menu

DMC Reviews Welfare Packages

Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2024 | 12:50 PM

DMC reviews welfare packages

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) District Monitoring Committee (DMC) Chairman Ahmed Khan Laghari presided over the meeting and reviewed the affairs of the Nighaban Package, Ramadan Bazaars, and Clean Punjab.

Deputy Commissioner Mehr Shahid Zaman gave a detailed briefing on all issues.

The Chairman Monitoring Committee said CM Punjab was trying to provide good governance, cleaning, and immediate relief to the people.

He said that fruits of Nighaban packages, and cheap food items must be delivered to the people.

MPA Hanif Khan as the committee member said on the occasion that complete details of subsidised items were available at the utility.

The Deputy Commissioner said all-out measures would be taken to promote welfare activities to meet the vision of CM Punjab.

Related Topics

Punjab All Ramadan

Recent Stories

Polling for Senate by-election on six vacant seats ..

Polling for Senate by-election on six vacant seats underway

2 hours ago
 Pakistan all set for negotiations with IMF Mission ..

Pakistan all set for negotiations with IMF Mission today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb unveil ..

Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb unveils economic roadmap

13 hours ago
 Mullins makes his Cheltenham century after Champio ..

Mullins makes his Cheltenham century after Champion Chase upset

13 hours ago
Cricket: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka 1st ODI scores

Cricket: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka 1st ODI scores

13 hours ago
 Catalonia president calls early regional elections ..

Catalonia president calls early regional elections for May 12

14 hours ago
 Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Legh ..

Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Wednesday called on Pri ..

14 hours ago
 Oliver Stone: Charges against Trump are 'ridiculou ..

Oliver Stone: Charges against Trump are 'ridiculous'

14 hours ago
 EU agrees 5-bn-euro package to fund arms for Ukrai ..

EU agrees 5-bn-euro package to fund arms for Ukraine

14 hours ago
 Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Legh ..

Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Wednesday called on Pri ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan