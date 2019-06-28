UrduPoint.com
DMC-South Council Approves Budget For FY2019-2020

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 11:16 PM

The Council of District Municipal Corporation (DMC)- South on Friday unanimously approved its surplus budget for financial year of 2019-2020

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :The Council of District Municipal Corporation (DMC)- South on Friday unanimously approved its surplus budget for financial year of 2019-2020.

The council unveiled budget of Rs. 5,11,21,14,761, said a statement.

DMC -South Chairman Malik Muhammad Fayyaz informed the council that Rs. 3,21,66,5000 have been allocated for the salaries of DMC-South employees, Rs.

137110000 have been allocated for development works whereas Rs. 35,23,4000 have been allocated for contingencies.

The DMC -South in pursuance to the directives of Sindh Government has allocated 10 million rupees for combating disasters, heatwave and environmental pollution.

DMC -South Chairman Malik Muhammad Fayyaz said that all-out efforts were being made to enhance pace of development schemes. He said that DMC -South was striving hard for provision of best facilities to the residents of the district.

