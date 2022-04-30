DMC South finalizes arrangements for Eid-ul-Fitr

Administrator District Municipal Corporation (DMC) South Dr. Afshan Rubab Syed Saturday assured the provision of all municipal services to the people on Eid days

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :Administrator District Municipal Corporation (DMC) South Dr. Afshan Rubab Syed Saturday assured the provision of all municipal services to the people on Eid days.

Addressing a meeting of departmental officers held here to review and finalize the arrangements for Eid-ul-Fitr, she said that all the relevant staff was called for Eid emergency duties to ensure provision of basic services.

She said that all the concerned officers and staff should perform their duties with utmost honesty and sense of duty during the three days of Eid so that service to the people could be maintained.

Municipal Commissioner Akhtar Ali Sheikh informed the meeting that the concerned officers of Karachi Water and Sewerage board have been directed to visit mosques, Eid prayer places, Imambargahs and cemeteries on the day of Eid in order to deal with any water spill over situation or any emergency.

He further informed that DMC South has made all necessary arrangements of lights and sanitation on roads leading to masajid, Imambargahs, Eid prayer places and graveyards and surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, DMC South's Finance Department has issued monthly salary of April to its employees before Eid-ul-Fitr. Employees thanked Administrator Dr Afshan Rabab and Municipal Commissioner Akhtar Ali Sheikh for timely payment of salaries before Eid-ul-Fitr.