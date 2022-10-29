UrduPoint.com

DMC South, FPCCI Committee Hold Training Wksp For Govt School Teachers

Muhammad Irfan Published October 29, 2022 | 05:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :Administrator DMC South Dr Afshan Rubab Syed has said that the nation's progress and prosperity depend on its educational system and the ways of teaching. The nation's success lies in a good educational system. That's why DMC South is focusing on enhancing the education standards of govt schools in its jurisdiction, she stated while addressing a training workshop for government schools teachers to enhance their capacity building and dealing with emotional and trauma among students, said a communique issued here Saturday.

The workshop was jointly organized by the Education Dept of DMC South in collaboration with the Central Standing Committee of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FPCCI) on Women's Education and Training. A large number of government schools teachers from Lyari and Saddar zone attended this training session.

Municipal Commissioner Akhtar Ali Shaikh, Director Education South Muhammad Raeesi, Convener Women Standing Committee and Women Education and Training FPCCI Shamsa Jabeen, Deputy Convener Women Central Standing Committee Seema Shehbaz and Additional Director Education Abdul Ghaffar Akhtar were also present on the occasion.

The South Administrator said that teaching was a noble profession, as the responsibility of educating the young ones and making them useful members of society to make them capable of leading from the front was lying on the shoulder of our teachers.

Exploring the hidden talent of the students through modern skills can bring about a happy change in the society, she said.

"The aim and objective of today's training session was to equip the teachers with skills to help build the future leaders by molding the students' energies in a constructive way so that future role models can be produced", she said, adding, such programme may help enhance the capabilities of our teachers, who will then transfer their abilities to their students.

Our motto is that education is for all and our objective is to make education accessible for every household in the areas lying in our jurisdiction of DMC South. Such programmes will be held on a regular basis for teachers, she expressed.

She said that teachers should fully utilize modern educational techniques through the latest technologies and communication skills to impart the best education to their pupils.

Corporate Trainers and Consultants Tanzeel Raza and Dr Fizza Yasmin shed light on how to cope with students' mental stress and other issues like depression etc faced by them.

Later, the DMC South Administrator Dr Afshan distributed certificates and shields among the course participants.

