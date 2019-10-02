DMC South Karachi takes action against over-charging on parking fee

District Municipal Corporation (DMC) South Charged Parking Department officials on Wednesday conducted raids on different charged parking zones and imposed fines of Rs. 5000 on each of the contractor collecting excessive charges for parking

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :District Municipal Corporation (DMC) South Charged Parking Department officials on Wednesday conducted raids on different charged parking zones and imposed fines of Rs. 5000 on each of the contractor collecting excessive charges for parking.

The officials also recovered illegal receipts from their possessions, said in a statement.

The raids were conducted at Elander Road near Shaheen Complex, Zainab Market, mobile Market Abdullah Haroon Road and Cooperative Market Saddar.

DMC-South Chairman Malik Muhammad Fayyaz Awan had directed the authorities of the Charged Parking Department to take stern actions against such culprits involved in collection of excessive charges for parking from the citizens.

He had also warned the officials of strict departmental action in case of their involvement with the parking mafia.

The official fee for parking of motorbike was Rs. 10 while Rs. 20 for cars, hi-roofs and auto-rickshaws.

DMC-South also appealed to the citizens to contact its complaint centeron telephone numbers 021-99211429 and 021-99211390 for the complaints against overcharging on parking fee.