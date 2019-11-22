UrduPoint.com
DMC South Launches Campaign To Vaccinate Stray Dogs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 11:10 PM

Chairman DMC South Malik Fayyaz Awan on Friday said that a Campaign had been launched to inject anti-rabies vaccine to stray dogs and to protect the public from dog bites in the District South

He said that all possible steps would be taken for the success of the campaign, according to a statement.

He said that launching of anti-rabies vaccine campaign by the Government of Sindh in coordination with an NGO was a good omen.

Fayyaz said that actions were needed to tackle this issue on permanent basis.

He expressed these views during a meeting with the members of an NGO Aisha Chandrigar Foundation (ACF).

Ilyas Abubakar, Anusha and Wajih Ahmed of ACF were present on the occasion. UC12 Chairman Habib Hassan, UC4 Vice Chairman Mahmood Hashim and UC14 Vice Chairman Ibrahim Gul, Director Sanitation Muhammad Naser, Additional Director Muhammad Ali were also present.

DMC South Chairman Malik Fayyaz Awan said that deaths due to dog bite incidents in the city were a source of fear among women, children, the general public and especially students of schools and colleges. In the first phase of the campaign 20 Health Inspectors, Sub-Inspectors and other staff was deputed for training. As well as DMC South would also distribute pamphlets and banners among the public regarding precautionary measures and others.

Later, the campaign was formally inaugurated by DMC South Chairman alongwith reps of ACF by vaccinating 33 stray dogs in different areas of the district South.

