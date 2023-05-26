UrduPoint.com

DMC South Lays Emphasis On Roads Construction, Repair: Administrator

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2023 | 09:33 PM

The Administrator of DMC South of Karachi, Hammad ND Khan Friday said the administration of DMC South was continuously working on the construction and repair of roads and patchwork for the convenience of the people and all possible facilities for their safe and comfortable travel

Smooth and wide roads not only facilitate the flow of traffic but also save fuel as well as maintain the durability of their vehicles, he expressed these views while inspecting the repair and mechanical ironing work of various streets of Teen Talwar Clifton. On this occasion, Superintending Engineer Rafiq Shaikh was also present.

Hammad ND Khan said that it was impossible to deny the importance of roads as means of transportation and in the modern era, roads play an important role in the development of nations to provide municipal facilities to the people.

He said the available resources are being used under a coordinated strategy because if the spirit of service and the performance of one's duties are done with good intentions; the lack of resources cannot hinder the achievement of objectives.

Administrator South said the government's commitment and priority was to serve the public, for which we were using all abilities to provide municipal facilities to the people of South District. The strength and durability of the construction and repair work was being given great importance under future requirements.

