DMC South, LBs working jointly to clean and repair roads after rains

Administrator DMC South Dr Afshan Rubab Syed has said that local bodies under the Sindh Government are taking timely and effective steps to provide relief and better facilities to the masses during rains

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Administrator DMC South Dr Afshan Rubab Syed has said that local bodies under the Sindh Government are taking timely and effective steps to provide relief and better facilities to the masses during rains.

She said that the Sindh Solid Waste Management, Karachi Water and Sewerage board (KWSB) and DMC South, on the directives of Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, had jointly started work for removing mud and dirt that dried out after drainage of rainwater from the sides of footpaths, roads and thoroughfares. Also, the cleanliness work of urdu Bazar storm drain was also in progress under the supervision of KMC.

Dr Afshan was inspecting the scraping work on the sides of footpaths and roads in Urdu Bazar, surroundings of Sobhraj Hospital, Burns Road, Wazir Mansion (the birthplace of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah), Kharadar, Tower, Punjabi Club, and Machhi Miani Market.

She said that after completion of the cleanliness work of the roads, the area people and the shopkeepers would be able to move easily.

Meanwhile, the DMC South Building and Road Department is working diligently on filling ditches created by rain water, while the open manholes are also being repaired and covered to avert any untoward incident.