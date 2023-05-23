DMC South new Administrator takes charge

Hamad ND Khan, the new Administrator of District South Karachi, took charge of his post here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Hamad ND Khan, the new Administrator of District South Karachi, took charge of his post here on Tuesday.

Addressing the introductory meeting of the officers in his office, the administrator vowed to provide municipal services to people at their doorsteps.

"If the available resources and manpower are used with a coherent policy, it is possible to achieve the desired results," he noted.

He stressed the need for working round the clock to renovate parks and playgrounds and remove encroachments to promote healthy recreational activities among the residents.

He said all-out efforts would be ensured to increase the revenue of the organization by improving tax recovery while ensuring a hundred percent attendance of the office and field staff.

The administrator urged the municipal staff to adhere to working hours and perform duties efficiently to serve the masses.

Municipal Commissioner Akhtar Ali Sheikh and other officers were also present on the occasion.