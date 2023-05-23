UrduPoint.com

DMC South New Administrator Takes Charge

Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2023 | 08:40 PM

DMC South new Administrator takes charge

Hamad ND Khan, the new Administrator of District South Karachi, took charge of his post here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Hamad ND Khan, the new Administrator of District South Karachi, took charge of his post here on Tuesday.

Addressing the introductory meeting of the officers in his office, the administrator vowed to provide municipal services to people at their doorsteps.

"If the available resources and manpower are used with a coherent policy, it is possible to achieve the desired results," he noted.

He stressed the need for working round the clock to renovate parks and playgrounds and remove encroachments to promote healthy recreational activities among the residents.

He said all-out efforts would be ensured to increase the revenue of the organization by improving tax recovery while ensuring a hundred percent attendance of the office and field staff.

The administrator urged the municipal staff to adhere to working hours and perform duties efficiently to serve the masses.

Municipal Commissioner Akhtar Ali Sheikh and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Karachi Post

Recent Stories

Gulftainer participates in Supply Chain Tech Summi ..

Gulftainer participates in Supply Chain Tech Summit in Dubai

10 minutes ago
 New air cargo routes launched between China, Pakis ..

New air cargo routes launched between China, Pakistan

3 minutes ago
 Artworks displayed by SU students in thesis show 2 ..

Artworks displayed by SU students in thesis show 2023 attract visitors

3 minutes ago
 Dubai Police, CDA reaffirm commitment to enhancing ..

Dubai Police, CDA reaffirm commitment to enhancing emirate&#039;s quality of lif ..

10 minutes ago
 Syed Amin Ul Haque chairs USF's Policy Committee

Syed Amin Ul Haque chairs USF's Policy Committee

3 minutes ago
 Italy to Comply With IOC's Guidelines on Russian, ..

Italy to Comply With IOC's Guidelines on Russian, Belarusian Athletes - Sports O ..

34 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.