DMC South officials, staff to perform duties on Eid days

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Administrator DMC South Dr Afshan Rubab Syed has said that DMC South will provide all facilities to citizens of its jurisdiction on Eidul Azha with traditional zeal and fervor.

In this connection, the officials and staff of this municipality have been called on Eid Emergency duties to work on all three Eid days so that people do not face any hardships on Eid days.

Addressing a meeting held in connection with the action plan prepared for Eidul Azha by the DMC South, she said that DMC South will extend any possible help to Sindh Solid Waste Management board staff in lifting and removal of sacrificial animals offals and in maintaining cleanliness around mosques, Imambargah, Eidgahs and busy public points in Saddar and Lyari Zones.

"In this connection, the Sanitation Deptt officials and staff have been issued directives.

Addressing the departmental officials, Dr Afshan directed all the concerned officials and staff to work diligently and with full honesty on Eid days to facilitate the citizens.

She said that she along with Municipal Commissioner will inspect and monitor the cleanliness situation on the spot in the municipality by visiting various areas.

She also directed the M&E department official to ensure proper working of street lights on all Eid days.

Municipal Commissioner Akhtar Ali Shaikh said that KW&SB officials and staff have been asked to ensure that water does not leak from water lines to accumulate on roads in the surroundings of Eidgahs, mosques, Imam Bargah or on the roads leading to Graveyards and also remain in touch with the DMC South in case of any emergent situation.