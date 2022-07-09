DMC South officials, staff to perform duties on all Eid days

Administrator District Municipal Corporations (DMC), South Dr Afshan Rubab Syed has said that the municipality will provide all facilities to citizens within its jurisdiction so that they could celebrate Eid-ul-Azha with religious zeal and fervor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :Administrator District Municipal Corporations (DMC), South Dr Afshan Rubab Syed has said that the municipality will provide all facilities to citizens within its jurisdiction so that they could celebrate Eid-ul-Azha with religious zeal and fervor.

In this connection, the officials and staff of the DMC South had been called on Eid Emergency duties to work on all three Eid days to save people from any hardships during Eid days.

Addressing a meeting held in connection with the action plan prepared for Eid-ul-Azha, she said that the DMC South would extend every possible help to Sindh Solid Waste Management board staff in lifting and removing sacrificial animals offals and in maintaining cleanliness around mosques, Imambargah, Eidgahs and busy public points in Saddar and Lyari Zones.

"In this regard, the Sanitation Deptt officials and staff have been issued directives." Dr Afshan directed all the concerned officials and staff to work diligently and honestly on Eid days to facilitate the citizens.

She said that she, along with Municipal Commissioner, would inspect and monitor the cleanliness situation on the spot in the municipality by visiting various areas.

She also directed the M&E department official to ensure proper working of street lights on all Eid days.

Municipal Commissioner Akhtar Ali Shaikh said that KW&SB officials and staff was asked to ensure that water did not leak from water lines to accumulate on roads in the surroundings of Eidgahs, mosques, Imam Bargah or on the roads leading to Graveyards and also remain in touch with the DMC South in case of any emergent situation.