Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 15, 2022 | 08:15 PM

DMC South strives to clean and repair roads after rains

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Administrator DMC South Dr Afshan Rubab Syed on Friday said that all local bodies under the Sindh Government were taking timely and effective steps to improve civic facilities and provide relief to masses during rains.

In this connection, the Sindh Solid Waste Management, Karachi Water and Sewerage board (KWSB) and DMC South, on the directions by Sindh LB Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah have jointly started the work on the mud that dried out after drainage of rain water from the sides of footpaths, roads and thoroughfares, said a statement.

She said that the cleaning work of urdu Bazar drain is also in progress under the supervision of KMC.

She expressed these views while inspecting and monitoring the scraping work on the sides of footpaths and roads in Urdu Bazar, surrounding of Sobhraj Hospital; Burns Road; Wazir Mansion, Kharadar; Tower; Punjabi Club, and Machhi Miani Market.

She said that after completion of scarping work of the roads, the area people and the shopkeepers will get great relief in movement.

Meanwhile, the DMC South Building and Road Department (B&R) was working diligently on filling of ditches created by rain water while the open manholes were also being repaired and covered to avert any untoward incident.

