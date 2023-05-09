UrduPoint.com

DMC South To Build Park For Deaf Children In Clifton

May 09, 2023

DMC South to build park for deaf children in Clifton

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Administrator DMC South Dr. Afshan Rabab Syed Monday said a park will be built in Clifton for the deaf children so they can engage in healthy activities.

She expressed these views during her visit to JS academy for the Deaf. Chairman Academy Mrs. Laila Dossa and Director Parks South Asim Ali Khan were also present on the occasion.

She said deaf children were an important segment of the society and the Almighty has given them hidden abilities.

While visiting various departments, Afshan Rabab said the passion for learning and the desire to do something among the deaf children was admirable.

She said no doubt the performance of JS Academy was an example at the national level. Here attention was given to education and for their entertainment annual sports day was also held along with various events. Sports coaching services for deaf children were also available to make them a professional athelete, she added.

DMC administrator commended the Chairman of the Academy Laila Dossa and teachers for their hard work and comittment with the students.

Laila Dossa said the Academy has been providing services to the hearing and speech-impaired children for the past 19 years.

