DMC South's Disinfectant Spray Campaign Continues For Second Day

Tue 24th March 2020 | 09:13 PM

District Municipal Corporation South's campaign of spraying disinfectant to stop the outbreak of Corona virus in the district continued for the second consecutive day on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :District Municipal Corporation South's campaign of spraying disinfectant to stop the outbreak of Corona virus in the district continued for the second consecutive day on Tuesday.

The disinfectant spraying was carried out at City Station, Karachi Press Club, different mosques, hospitals and public places.

The Municipal Inspectors under the awareness campaign visited Shahra-e-Liaquat, Burns Road, Akbar Road, Hijrat Colony and Shireen Jinnah Colony to create awareness among masses about precautionary measures to save themselves from Corona virus.

The people were advised to stay in homes and maintain social distancing.

