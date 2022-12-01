UrduPoint.com

DMC Sports Complex Illuminated With Floodlights

Published December 01, 2022

DMC Sports Complex illuminated with floodlights

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :Administrator DMC East, Rahmatullah Sheikh here on Thursday inspected the installation of floodlights and other facilities at DMC East Sports Complex near Karsaz.

On the occasion, he said that DMC East Sports Complex was the best place for sports activities and it had become better after installation of floodlights.

He directed the officers concerned to allocate space for basketball and skating in the sports complex.

Superintending Engineer Mubeen Sheikh briefed him that the ground had been illuminated with nine floodlights, after which it was presenting a look of high quality ground.

Rahmatullah Sheikh said that health was the biggest wealth for which physical fitness was necessary. Therefore, it is important for everyone to take care of physical fitness, he added.

