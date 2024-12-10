DMC students outshines in IMO

Divisional Model College (DMC), Faisalabad has secured a distinguished position in online International Mathematical Olympiad-2025 (IMO) contests organized by Singapore

The students from grade 2-7 of divisional model college won 12 silver and 4 bronze medals.

Overall, the students from 46 countries participated in the online contest.

Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed had extended heartfelt gratitude to the students, parents, teachers and college principal on this brilliant success.