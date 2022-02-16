UrduPoint.com

DMC To Carry On Welfare Activities In District

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2022 | 04:10 PM

DMC to carry on welfare activities in district

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Administrator District Municipal Corporation (DMC) South Dr. Afshan Rubab Syed has said that while public welfare activities were carried out on priority basis in South district, provision of other facilities including medical, leave encashment, financial assistance and group insurance to its employees have also been ensured.

She expressed these views while addressing a function to distribute appointment letters among the legal heirs of the ex-employees of DMC who died in the line of duty.

Dr. Afshan said that they should perform their duties with utmost honesty and diligence so that the tradition of serving the people without any discrimination can be maintained.

Related Topics

Died

Recent Stories

Govt determined to promote tax culture in country: ..

Govt determined to promote tax culture in country: Shaukat Tarin

8 minutes ago
 FIFA hails &#039;fantastic&#039; Abu Dhabi organis ..

FIFA hails &#039;fantastic&#039; Abu Dhabi organisation of FIFA Club World Cup U ..

10 minutes ago
 Erin Holland stuns fans with her 'snow queen' look

Erin Holland stuns fans with her 'snow queen' look

19 minutes ago
 PM directs to take effective measures to provide m ..

PM directs to take effective measures to provide maximum relief to masses

58 minutes ago
 Minsk Says OSCE Heads of State Meeting May Facilit ..

Minsk Says OSCE Heads of State Meeting May Facilitate Restoration of Trust - Mak ..

27 minutes ago
 Corvettes of Russia's Pacific Carry Out Training E ..

Corvettes of Russia's Pacific Carry Out Training Exercises in Sea of Okhotsk

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>