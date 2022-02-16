DMC to carry on welfare activities in district

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Administrator District Municipal Corporation (DMC) South Dr. Afshan Rubab Syed has said that while public welfare activities were carried out on priority basis in South district, provision of other facilities including medical, leave encashment, financial assistance and group insurance to its employees have also been ensured.

She expressed these views while addressing a function to distribute appointment letters among the legal heirs of the ex-employees of DMC who died in the line of duty.

Dr. Afshan said that they should perform their duties with utmost honesty and diligence so that the tradition of serving the people without any discrimination can be maintained.