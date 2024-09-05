Open Menu

DMCR Sets Up To Monitor Bye-elections NA 171

Published September 05, 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) District Monitoring Control Room (DMCR) has been established at the District Returning Officer office, for the monitoring of Bye-Elections NA-171 Rahim Yar Khan-III, to be held on 12th September 2024 In case of any complaint please call at number 068-9230389, said notification issued by Election Commission of Pakistan on Thursday.

This Control Room will work till the culmination of the electoral process.

