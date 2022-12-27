DMCs Administrators call on Sindh Governor

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :The District Municipal Committees and city Administrators of Karachi and Hyderabad on Tuesday called on the Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor house.

They informed the Governor of ongoing development projects in Karachi and Hyderabad, cleanliness, and issues in this regard.

Those, who called on included Administrator Karachi Dr. Saifur Rehman Administrator Hyderabad Farooq Khan, Administrator East Syed Shakil Ahmed, and Administrator Korangi Mohammed Sharif.

Governor Kamran Tessori directed the administrators to be in contact with the people to resolve their problems.

He said that DMCs Administrators should also perform well.

He said that the citizens of second big city of the province Hyderabad were facing many issues.

The Governor directed the Administrator Hyderabad to resolve the problems of the citizens on priority basis.

He said that the administrators should ensure measures to resolve the issues of the people.