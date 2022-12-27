UrduPoint.com

DMCs Administrators Call On Sindh Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 27, 2022 | 06:00 PM

DMCs Administrators call on Sindh Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :The District Municipal Committees and city Administrators of Karachi and Hyderabad on Tuesday called on the Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor house.

They informed the Governor of ongoing development projects in Karachi and Hyderabad, cleanliness, and issues in this regard.

Those, who called on included Administrator Karachi Dr. Saifur Rehman Administrator Hyderabad Farooq Khan, Administrator East Syed Shakil Ahmed, and Administrator Korangi Mohammed Sharif.

Governor Kamran Tessori directed the administrators to be in contact with the people to resolve their problems.

He said that DMCs Administrators should also perform well.

He said that the citizens of second big city of the province Hyderabad were facing many issues.

The Governor directed the Administrator Hyderabad to resolve the problems of the citizens on priority basis.

He said that the administrators should ensure measures to resolve the issues of the people.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Governor Hyderabad Korangi

Recent Stories

CBUAE cancels registration of BH Insurance Brokera ..

CBUAE cancels registration of BH Insurance Brokerage LLC

47 minutes ago
 UAE President, Mauritanian President discuss bilat ..

UAE President, Mauritanian President discuss bilateral relations over phone

1 hour ago
 UAE and Africa: 51 years of deep-rooted relations

UAE and Africa: 51 years of deep-rooted relations

2 hours ago
 UAE tops world in technical and vocational educati ..

UAE tops world in technical and vocational education and training in UNDP&#039;s ..

2 hours ago
 vivo V25 Series Launching Soon In Pakistan — Her ..

Vivo V25 Series Launching Soon In Pakistan — Here’s What We Know So Far

2 hours ago
 General Civil Aviation published world first Natio ..

General Civil Aviation published world first National Regulation Related to Vert ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.