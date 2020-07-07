UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DMCs Implements Rain Emergency Plan To Facilitate People

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 05:26 PM

DMCs implements rain emergency plan to facilitate people

District Municipal Corporations (DMCs) in the metropolis have implemented the rain emergency plan in their respective areas to facilitate the people in case of any emergency during the rain

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :District Municipal Corporations (DMCs) in the metropolis have implemented the rain emergency plan in their respective areas to facilitate the people in case of any emergency during the rain.

Dewatering, cleaning of roads and removal of garbage and debris was being performed in districts Korangi and East by the staffers of the DMCs concerned on Tuesday.

It may be noted here that the rain water was accumulated in lanes and low-laying areas after the rain on Monday which was being removed with the help of dewatering pumps.

The staffers of Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB) and Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB) were also coordinating with the DMCs in connection with the rain emergency.

Chocking points in nullahs were also cleared to smooth and unhindered flow of sewerage water.

Chairman Korangi Syed Naiyyer Raza and Chairman East Moeed Anwer along with officials concerned reviewed the arrangements to cope with the rain emergency during visits to different areas of districts Korangi and East here.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Water Korangi May

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary General addresses letters to Members ..

30 minutes ago

JIT report on Uzair Baloch incomplete, says Ali Za ..

45 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Exports Office, Dubai Exports to host Di ..

60 minutes ago

Bike-lifter gang ringleader arrested; seven stolen ..

4 minutes ago

Two robbers killed in police encounter in Faisalab ..

4 minutes ago

Russian Defense Ministry Registers 8 Ceasefire Vio ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.