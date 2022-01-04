UrduPoint.com

DMCs To Collect Property Tax Under The LG Act-2021: Murtaza Wahab

Sumaira FH Published January 04, 2022 | 09:44 PM

DMCs to collect property tax under the LG Act-2021: Murtaza Wahab

Sindh government's spokesman and Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that under the Local Government Act 2021, property tax will be collected by district municipal corporations

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Sindh government's spokesman and Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that under the Local Government Act 2021, property tax will be collected by district municipal corporations.

A tender has been issued for construction and repair of roads in Central and West districts, he said while inaugurating Chrysanthemum (Gul-e-Dawoodi) festival organized by District Municipal Corporation (DMC) Central at Taleemi Bagh Federal B Area here Tuesday.

Metropolitan Commissioner KMC Syed Afzal Zaidi, Deputy Commissioner Central Taha Saleem, Municipal Commissioner Central Khalid Riaz and other officers were also present on the occasion.

The Administrator Karachi said that the Chrysanthemum exhibition has been started for the citizens of Central District. "Earlier, our Karachi was not called the city of flowers and gardens but now we will open parks," he added.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that greenery would be promoted and encouraged to make the city's look beautiful. He said that the second Marigold Festival is being launched at Frere Hall from January 7 in which more than 50,000 marigold flowers would be displayed.

