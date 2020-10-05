UrduPoint.com
DMIC Reviews Security, Beautification, Development Projects Of Bahawalpur

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 05:13 PM

The Divisional Monitoring and Implementation Committee (DMIC) met here Monday and reviewed security, beautification and development projects of divisional headquarter

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :The Divisional Monitoring and Implementation Committee (DMIC) met here Monday and reviewed security, beautification and development projects of divisional headquarter.

While presiding over a a meeting held here at Conference Room of Commissioner Office, Commissioner Asif Iqbal Chaudhry said that all the ongoing development projects of Bahawalpur should be completed on time.

The commissioner said that projects related to waste management, Parks and Horticulture Authority, water supply, sewerage and traffic management were on top priority.

He said the elected representatives must be consulted when designing new development schemes. He urged field officers to make frequent visits to the sites of development projects in order to keep a vigil on quality and pace of work.

He said that a plan was to be devised to overcome traffic problems of Bahawalpur City. The meeting was attended by Secretary Services and General Administration South Punjab Nousheen Malik, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial, MPA Gazeen Abbasi, Ch Ehsaan-ul-Haq and others.

