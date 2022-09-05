UrduPoint.com

DMO Bars KP Governor, CM, Ministers, Aides From Attending PTI's Political Gathering

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2022 | 06:00 PM

DMO bars KP governor, CM, ministers, aides from attending PTI's political gathering

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :District Monitoring Officer of NA-31, Peshawar-V in a letter issued here on Monday barred Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor, chief minister, advisers, special assistants and other government officers from attending PTI's public gathering schedule for September 6 here.

The DMO said that as per the rules of Election Commission and para 17-B of the elections' code of conduct, president, prime minister, chairman Senate, speaker and deputy speakers of respective assemblies, ministers, special assistants and advisors and all government officers and officials would not attend any election campaign and would not utilize state resources.

He warned of strict legal action against the violators.

