DMO Fines MNA For Violating Code Of Conduct

Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2022 | 01:58 PM

District Monitoring Officer (DMO) on Tuesday imposed a fine of PKR 40000 on Member National Assembly from Dera Ismail Khan, Muhammad Jamal ud Din for the violation of code of conduct

According to the District Monitoring Officer, MNA Muhammad Jamal ud Din had conducted a press conference in favor of Mayor Candidate, Kafil Nizami of JUI on 6 February that was a total violation of code of conduct prescribed by the ECP.

The office further said that in case of violation of code of conduct in future, the case would be referred to the Election Commission of Pakistan for further strict action.

An order to this effect was issued from the office of District Monitoring Officer which said the amount of fine has to be credited to official account on the same day.

