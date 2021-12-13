DMO Haripur issues notice to Senator Peer Sabir Shah for violating ECP code

(@FahadShabbir)

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :District Monitoring Officer (DMO) Haripur Monday while serving notice to Ex-Chief Minister and PML-N's Senator Peer Sabir Shah for attending corner meeting of party workers which is a violation of directions issued by Election Commission of Pakistan.

The DMO directed PML-N Senator Peer Sabir Shah to appear in person in the office of the monitoring officer through the council to explain his position for violating the code of conduct and directives of ECP on 15th December.

It was further said that in case of noncompliance the matter would be referred to the ECP for initiation of legal proceedings against Senator Peer Sabir Shah.

The district monitoring officer took the notice of Senator Peer Sabir Shah's political activities through the social media videos and served notice to him for violation of the code of conduct.

Haripur is the only district of the Hazara region where local bodies elections would be held on the 19th of December 2021 along with the other 16 districts of the province.

According to the ECP code of conduct, after the issuance of local bodies election schedule Prime Minister, president, governors, speakers, deputy speakers, chairman senate, provincial and Federal ministers, chief ministers, public office holders are not allowed to visit the area of any local council to announce any development scheme or to campaign for any candidate or any political party and they are also not allowed to take part in any political activity.