Open Menu

DMO Issues Notice To Irfanullah Marwat Over Aerial Firing In PS 105

Faizan Hashmi Published January 22, 2024 | 06:20 PM

DMO issues notice to Irfanullah Marwat over aerial firing in PS 105

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) District Monitoring Officer (DMO) on Monday issued a notice to the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA)'s candidate

Irfanullah Marwat over aerial firing in PS 105 constituency and sought a reply in two days.

According to an ECP Sindh's Spokesman, the Provincial Election Commission of Sindh took action against the

aerial firing.

The firing during the election campaign was prohibited as per Article 17 of the Code of Conduct issued by the

Election Commission of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Election Sindh Pakistan Firing Election Commission Of Pakistan Alliance PS-105

Recent Stories

‘Some of relatives still believe that I and Shoa ..

‘Some of relatives still believe that I and Shoaib are married,’ says Ayesha ..

38 minutes ago
 PITB's Punjab Job Center revolutionizes employment ..

PITB's Punjab Job Center revolutionizes employment landscape; 250,000 Job Seeker ..

47 minutes ago
 Onions’ price goes up, causes trouble to consume ..

Onions’ price goes up, causes trouble to consumers nationwide

56 minutes ago
 Punjab CM Naqvi nominated as PCB new chairman

Punjab CM Naqvi nominated as PCB new chairman

2 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns consecration of 'Ram Temple' on ..

Pakistan condemns consecration of 'Ram Temple' on site of demolished Babri Mosqu ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Iran agree to return of envoys by Friday ..

Pakistan, Iran agree to return of envoys by Friday

2 hours ago
Security forces kill seven terrorists in Zhob IBO: ..

Security forces kill seven terrorists in Zhob IBO:ISPR

4 hours ago
 realme C67 - Now Available in Pakistan as the Qual ..

Realme C67 - Now Available in Pakistan as the Quality Groundbreaker in Mid-range ..

4 hours ago
 Washington ready to enhance cooperation with Punja ..

Washington ready to enhance cooperation with Punjab Govt in diverse sectors: Kri ..

4 hours ago
 Investigation into malicious campaign against judi ..

Investigation into malicious campaign against judiciary underway: Solangi

5 hours ago
 Extended break expected for schools around general ..

Extended break expected for schools around general elections

5 hours ago
 Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality adva ..

Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality advancements in diverse sectors

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan