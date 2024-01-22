DMO issues notice to Irfanullah Marwat over aerial firing in PS 105

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) District Monitoring Officer (DMO) on Monday issued a notice to the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA)'s candidate

Irfanullah Marwat over aerial firing in PS 105 constituency and sought a reply in two days.

According to an ECP Sindh's Spokesman, the Provincial Election Commission of Sindh took action against the

aerial firing.

The firing during the election campaign was prohibited as per Article 17 of the Code of Conduct issued by the

Election Commission of Pakistan.