DMO oath taking ceremony held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) In the context of holding General Elections 2024 in a transparent manner, the oath taking ceremony of the District Monitoring Officer and Monitoring officers was held at the DC office here today.

Deputy Commissioner who was District Returning Officer Muhammad Fayyaz Khan Sherpao administered the oath to the District Monitoring Officer who is Additional Commissioner Naeem Akhtar and all Monitoring officers.

Speaking on the occasion Deputy Commissioner District Returning Officer said that Transparent Conduct of General Elections 2024 is our national responsibility, which must be carried out honestly within the constitutional framework.

He urged the monitoring officers to perform their duty with dedication and make it sure that the codes of conduct issued by ECP and Home Department is implemented in letter and spirit.

