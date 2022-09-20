DMO postpones hearing of KP CM, cabinet members in violation of elections conducts

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :PTI chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday did not appear before District Monitoring Officer (DMO) in notice served to him, KP Chief Minister and provincial cabinet members over violation of NA 2 Charsadda elections' conducts.

However, Advocate Ali Gohar Durrani appeared before DMO on behalf of KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and requested to adjourn the hearing.

The DMO accepted the request and adjourned the hearing till September 23.

The lawyers of Minister for Law Fazl Shakoor and Advisor Mohammad Arif also appeared before DMO and submitted their replies but the DMO fined them with Rs 45,000 each and directed them to deposit the fine amount before September 22 and submit compliance.

It is to mention here that District Monitoring Officer (DMO) Charsadda issued notices to PTI Chairman Imran Khan, KP CM and cabinet members for using the government resources during the public gathering of PTI besides personally attending the gathering on September 17.

According to the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission, no person holding public office can participate in public meetings in connection with the election campaign. Neither can use state resources.