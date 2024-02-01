DMO Takes Actions Against Individuals For Violating Elections Code Of Conduct
Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2024 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) District Monitoring Offices (DMO) have swiftly taken actions and imposed penalties against individuals for violating the upcoming Elections code of conduct.
In Hangu district, Council Chairman Arif Khan in the Gul Bagh area has been fined Rs. 5,000, and Village Council Chairman Mardan Khel has been served a notice. Independent candidate Zulfiqar Khan for Ward 58 in Kohat has been fined Rs. 25,000, while Tehsil Chairman of Ghazni Khel, Lucky Marwat, has been summoned for questioning.
Haji Muhammad Shoaib, a Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) candidate from Kohat, has been fined Rs. 20,000. Additionally, three Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan candidates and independent candidate Dawood Afridi from Kohat have also faced fines and notices for violating the code of conduct.
In DI Khan, Imran Javed alias Suhail Rajput, Ahmed Kareem Kundi, and Mayor Council Omar Amin Khan from PK-113 have each been fined Rs. 30,000 per case. Candidates from various parties in DI Khan and Bannu, including ANP, JUI, Muslim League-N, and others, have also faced fines and notices for violations.
In Khairpur, District Monitoring Officer has taken action against government employee Akbar Lashari, fining him Rs. 50,000 for violating ethical standards during the crowning ceremony of People's Party candidate Nafeesa Shah.
The DMO's actions aim to ensure compliance with the Elections code of conduct and maintain ethical standards during the electoral process.
