Open Menu

DMO Takes Actions Against Individuals For Violating Elections Code Of Conduct

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2024 | 01:50 PM

DMO takes actions against individuals for violating elections code of conduct

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) District Monitoring Offices (DMO) have swiftly taken actions and imposed penalties against individuals for violating the upcoming Elections code of conduct.

In Hangu district, Council Chairman Arif Khan in the Gul Bagh area has been fined Rs. 5,000, and Village Council Chairman Mardan Khel has been served a notice. Independent candidate Zulfiqar Khan for Ward 58 in Kohat has been fined Rs. 25,000, while Tehsil Chairman of Ghazni Khel, Lucky Marwat, has been summoned for questioning.

Haji Muhammad Shoaib, a Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) candidate from Kohat, has been fined Rs. 20,000. Additionally, three Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan candidates and independent candidate Dawood Afridi from Kohat have also faced fines and notices for violating the code of conduct.

In DI Khan, Imran Javed alias Suhail Rajput, Ahmed Kareem Kundi, and Mayor Council Omar Amin Khan from PK-113 have each been fined Rs. 30,000 per case. Candidates from various parties in DI Khan and Bannu, including ANP, JUI, Muslim League-N, and others, have also faced fines and notices for violations.

In Khairpur, District Monitoring Officer has taken action against government employee Akbar Lashari, fining him Rs. 50,000 for violating ethical standards during the crowning ceremony of People's Party candidate Nafeesa Shah.

The DMO's actions aim to ensure compliance with the Elections code of conduct and maintain ethical standards during the electoral process.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bannu Awami National Party Ghazni Hangu Kohat Mardan Khairpur Bagh Afridi Muslim From Government Employment

Recent Stories

ECP officially announces Feb 8 as public holiday f ..

ECP officially announces Feb 8 as public holiday for elections

46 minutes ago
 Arshad Nadeem to undergo knee surgery in England o ..

Arshad Nadeem to undergo knee surgery in England on Feb 4

53 minutes ago
 PTI to hold intra-party elections on February 5

PTI to hold intra-party elections on February 5

1 hour ago
 Cipher Case: Special court issues detailed verdict ..

Cipher Case: Special court issues detailed verdict against Imran, Qureshi

2 hours ago
 ECP to review law and order situation in two provi ..

ECP to review law and order situation in two provinces today

2 hours ago
 Iran hands over bodies of nine laborers to Pakista ..

Iran hands over bodies of nine laborers to Pakistan

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 February 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2024

6 hours ago
 First lady member AJK parliamentarian Surraya Khur ..

First lady member AJK parliamentarian Surraya Khursheed laid to rest

15 hours ago
 EU to shield farmers threatened by Ukraine imports

EU to shield farmers threatened by Ukraine imports

15 hours ago
 Russia & Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs

Russia & Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs

15 hours ago
 Boeing CEO says company focused on safety, won't d ..

Boeing CEO says company focused on safety, won't discuss financial targets

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan