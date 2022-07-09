DMO urges all political parties to abide by code of conduct for LG elections.

The District Monitoring Officer (DMO) appointed by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to oversee the conduct of the local government elections of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) on July 24, has asked all the political parties to abide by the code of conduct

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :The District Monitoring Officer (DMO) appointed by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to oversee the conduct of the local government elections of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) on July 24, has asked all the political parties to abide by the code of conduct.

In an advisory addressed to the local heads of the political parties, DMO Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, who is also Hyderabad's Deputy Commissioner, stated that the ECP had formed the monitoring team to implement the code of conduct in consultation with the stakeholders.

He advised the parties and the electoral candidates to avoid organizing public meetings and rallies as well as indulging in the celebratory aerial firing.

The DMO further asked the parties to remove penaflexes, billboards and hoardings to avoid any sort of disturbances, clashes and conflicts.

He said that the parties were expected to educate their workers, supporters and voters about the election process.

The political parties should play their role to make the elections free, fair and transparent, he added.