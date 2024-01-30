DMO visits polling stations

(@FahadShabbir)

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Narowal Syed Hassan Raza, District Monitoring Officer (DMO) Muhammad Saleem visited the locations of polling stations set up in various Constituencies in connection with the general elections 2024.

According to DIO Narowal handout issued here on Tuesday,he reviewed the security, cleanliness, boundary walls and other facilities of the polling stations including washrooms.

On the occasion, he said that all resources were being used for the peaceful and fair conduct of general elections 2024, in this regard, all the arrangements were being finalized.

He said that the Police, Health Department and Rescue 1122 teams will be present at the polling stations to deal with any untoward incident.