DMO Visits Polling Stations
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2024 | 02:20 PM
NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Narowal Syed Hassan Raza, District Monitoring Officer (DMO) Muhammad Saleem visited the locations of polling stations set up in various Constituencies in connection with the general elections 2024.
According to DIO Narowal handout issued here on Tuesday,he reviewed the security, cleanliness, boundary walls and other facilities of the polling stations including washrooms.
On the occasion, he said that all resources were being used for the peaceful and fair conduct of general elections 2024, in this regard, all the arrangements were being finalized.
He said that the Police, Health Department and Rescue 1122 teams will be present at the polling stations to deal with any untoward incident.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi sentenced to ten years in jail in cipher case
Hamid Khan terms cipher case as abuse of power
Imran Khan approaches IHC against appointment of state counsels
Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom in Sudan
Security forces foil terrorists’ attack in Balochistan’s Mach area
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2024
Pakistan deeply concerned over suspension of UNRWA's funding for Palestinians
Thief gang busted, three held
Venezuela's 'Maduro will not choose' his poll rival: banned contender
S. Africa poll battle heats up as ANC suspends Zuma
Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom amid thwarting terrorists' attack in Su ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ex-chairman PTI, Qureshi sentenced to ten years imprisonment10 minutes ago
-
Minister discusses peaceful conduct of General Elections10 minutes ago
-
478300 undocumented Afghans repatriate to native country10 minutes ago
-
Tight security to ensure in all polling stations: SSP Khairpur20 minutes ago
-
Benazir Kafaalat stipends amount increased up to Rs 10,50030 minutes ago
-
Seven shopkeepers netted over profiteering30 minutes ago
-
Mangla Dam's water level rises as outflows increase to 15000 cusecs39 minutes ago
-
EU delegation held meeting with Sindh Home Minister to discuss election arrangements40 minutes ago
-
KPCTA arranges “Grand Peace Fair” to promote positive image of province40 minutes ago
-
AC arrests 15 accused over pricehike40 minutes ago
-
Ex-chairman PTI, Qureshi announced ten year imprisonment sentence40 minutes ago
-
ECP to complete ballot paper printing till February 250 minutes ago