DMOs Continue Actions Over Code Of Conduct Violations

Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2024 | 09:03 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) The district monitoring officers (DMOs) on Tuesday continued actions over violations of code of conduct.

According to a spokesperson of Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab Office, the DMO Nankana Sahib issued a warning to 6 candidates for displaying advertising material against the rules.

He said that the notices were also issued to Haji Mohammad Ilyas Khan, a candidate from PP-177 Kasur, for posting promotional material against the rules and Ghulam Rasool, a candidate from PP 178, for making provocative speech.

The notices were also issued to Rana Abdul Rauf and Muhammad Sohail Khan, the candidates from PP 240 Bahawalnagar, and Rai Mushtaq, a candidate from PP 186 Okara, for holding rally without permission, he added.

Shehryar Ali Khan Khakwan, a candidate from PP 232 Vehari, was also issued notice for clarification by the DMO, he added.

