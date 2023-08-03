DNA of Bajaur suicide attacker sent to laboratory for identification

The investigation team of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has sent the DNA sample of the alleged suicide attacker of the terrorists' attack on the FC compound in Bajaur to a laboratory for identification

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :The investigation team of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has sent the DNA sample of the alleged suicide attacker of the terrorists' attack on the FC compound in Bajaur to a laboratory for identification.

An official of the police said that a major target operation would be launched in the district as soon as the DNA report would receive.

He said that the investigation team had arrested six alleged facilitators of suicide attacks from different areas of Bajaur and had started the investigation from them.

Meanwhile, the spokesman of Lady Reading Hospital said that at present 13 injured in the attack were currently undergoing treatment at the hospital, adding that the condition of one injured was critical and admitted to ICU.

He said that a total of 23 injured were shifted to LRH here after the blast out of which 10 were discharged after recovery.