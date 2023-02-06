UrduPoint.com

DNA Of Head, Body, Hairs Of Suicide Bomber Of Police Line Mosque Blast Matched: IGP

Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2023 | 03:40 PM

DNA of head, body, hairs of suicide bomber of police line mosque blast matched: IGP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :In a latest update on police line mosque blast here, the DNA of head, body and hairs found in the helmet used by the suicide bomber matched, said Inspector General of Police Mauzzam Jah Ansari on Monday.

He further said that TNT explosive was used in the blast which reportedly occurred in old hall of the mosque built on bricks without erecting any pillar or steel rods, adding that due to severity of the blast the brick walls could not remain intact and ultimately the roof collapsed and caused huge causalities.

The police chief claimed that during the recent investigation a banned outfit had been identified as the perpetrator of police line blast, while the facilitators had also been identified and were also involved in recent acts of terrorism.

He said soon the network of terrorists would be busted and culprits brought to justice.

Related Topics

Police Suicide Mosque

Recent Stories

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara all set to tie knot today

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara all set to tie knot today

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan extends heartfelt condolences over loss o ..

Pakistan extends heartfelt condolences over loss of precious lives in Turkey, Sy ..

33 minutes ago
 "My daughters don't have social media accounts," S ..

"My daughters don't have social media accounts," Shahid Afridi clarifies

41 minutes ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at all campuses of ..

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at all campuses of UVAS

1 hour ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives Director of Islamic ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives Director of Islamic Affairs at Libyan Foreign Min ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs and Dubai Chambers discuss means to ..

Dubai Customs and Dubai Chambers discuss means to support private sector, enhanc ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.