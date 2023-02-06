DNA of head, body, hairs of suicide bomber of police line mosque blast matched: IGP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :In a latest update on police line mosque blast here, the DNA of head, body and hairs found in the helmet used by the suicide bomber matched, said Inspector General of Police Mauzzam Jah Ansari on Monday.

He further said that TNT explosive was used in the blast which reportedly occurred in old hall of the mosque built on bricks without erecting any pillar or steel rods, adding that due to severity of the blast the brick walls could not remain intact and ultimately the roof collapsed and caused huge causalities.

The police chief claimed that during the recent investigation a banned outfit had been identified as the perpetrator of police line blast, while the facilitators had also been identified and were also involved in recent acts of terrorism.

He said soon the network of terrorists would be busted and culprits brought to justice.