DNA of prime suspect in minor girl molestation-murder case returns positive: Advisor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Advisor to Sindh chief minister for Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab in his video message on the tragic incident of six-year-old minor girl Maham's molestation and murder in Korangi area of Karachi has said that the DNA of the prime suspect arrested in the case had been matched with the samples taken from the body of victim and the suspect had also confessed his crime.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the police had arrested the prime suspect who's DNA had been matched with the DNA of the victim, said a statement.

He also said that Korangi police had worked diligently to bring the case to a logical conclusion and now the matter would be taken to court.

He said that as members of society, we all have to play our part and keep an eye on such persons so that such tragedy does not happen again.

"I express my sympathy and condolences to the parents, he added and said that we are all saddened by this tragic incident," he added.