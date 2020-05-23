DNA samples of plane crash victims collected for identification: Sindh Governor

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Saturday said that DNA samples of the victims died in Pakistan International Airlines PIA's plane crash, have been collected for identification, so as to hand over the bodies to the bereaved families after comparison and matching with the DNA of their relatives

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Saturday said that DNA samples of the victims died in Pakistan International Airlines PIA's plane crash, have been collected for identification, so as to hand over the bodies to the bereaved families after comparison and matching with the DNA of their relatives.

The heirs of the victims of plane crash would be paid rupees one million each initially, besides the insurance amount, he said this while speaking on the occasion of visit to the site of plane crash incident here, said a spokesperson to the Sindh Governor.

Imran Ismail said that on the directives of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, the heirs of the victims would be paid rupees one million, each initially.The insurance amount will be in addition, he added.

The Sindh Governor visited the site of PIA's plane crash at Model Colony here along with the Members of Provincial Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Khurram Sher Zaman, Sidrah Imran, Jamal Siddiqui and Member National Assembly Aftab Siddiqui.

Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan, CEO PIA Arshad Malik also accompanied the Sindh Governor.

The Governor of Sindh sought details of the accident from the residents of the area.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor of Sindh said that it is a very sad event in which precious human lives are lost.

The Governor of Sindh was informed by the CEO of PIA that PIA Scouts have been largely participated in the relief work.

He said that all the bodies have been recovered from the plane crash wreckage while two persons have survived the tragedy.

Talking to media after inspecting the plane crash site, the Governor of Sindh appreciated the role of Pakistan Army and Rangers personnel, Edhi, Cheepa, Pakistan Boy Scouts and Red Crescent volunteers in the relief work and said that they worked very hard.

He further said that on the directives of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, the relatives and occupants of the houses affected by the accident are being accommodated at Qasr Naz and Airport Hotel.

He said that the Pakistani nation was already suffering due to coronavirus and now there is an atmosphere of mourning in the whole country after this accident of plane crash.

To a question, Imran Ismail said that the inquiry committee constituted by the Federal government has started its work and the causes of the incident would be ascertained when its report comes out.

The Sindh Governor appealed to the media to broadcast or publish only authentic news of the accident because rumors and speculations are causing a lot of distress to the family members of victims while they are already in a state of shock and mourning.

He said that the survival of two people in the tragic accident is manifestation of the power and authority of Allah Almighty.

Later, the Governor of Sindh visited the Emergency Response Center and Call Center set up at PIA Headquarters.

PIA CEO Arshad Malik told the Sindh Governor that the Emergency Response Center had started functioning within half an hour of the accident.

He said that so far the bodies of 18 victims have been handed over to their families while the process of removing all the bodies from the rubble has been completed.

The Governor Sindh was further informed that after taking the DNA of the relatives, the remaining bodies would be handed over to them.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan said that the houses destroyed in the accident would be rebuilt by the federal government while compensation would be announced after estimating the number of vehicles destroyed in the incident.

He said that the facts of the accident would be brought before the parliament and the public.