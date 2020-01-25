DNA test report of accused in Manshera rape case matches

The report of DNA test of Qari Sahmsuddin, the suspect of Mansehra madrassa rape case, have matched which would be presented before the court during the next hearing

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :The report of DNA test of Qari Sahmsuddin, the suspect of Mansehra madrassa rape case, have matched which would be presented before the court during the next hearing.

Mansehra police sources told the media that a case against the prime suspect Qari Shamsuddin was registered where the accused sexually assaulted and physically tortured a 10-years old Madrassa student Yaoos along with his companions and the student in their custody for two-days. The case Challan is in the final stage which would be presented along with DNA test report before the court.

The police sources claimed that the medical examination report has confirmed that the boy had been raped and tortured. The witnesses have also recorded their statements of 164 against the suspect Qari Shamsuddin while injury report has also proved the allegations.

District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra Sadiq Baluch and SP Investigation Muhammad Arif Javed told media that keeping in view of the sensitivity of the case it would be recommended to start the trial of the rape case in Model Court Manshera.