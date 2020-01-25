UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DNA Test Report Of Accused In Manshera Rape Case Matches

Muhammad Irfan 10 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 08:15 PM

DNA test report of accused in Manshera rape case matches

The report of DNA test of Qari Sahmsuddin, the suspect of Mansehra madrassa rape case, have matched which would be presented before the court during the next hearing

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :The report of DNA test of Qari Sahmsuddin, the suspect of Mansehra madrassa rape case, have matched which would be presented before the court during the next hearing.

Mansehra police sources told the media that a case against the prime suspect Qari Shamsuddin was registered where the accused sexually assaulted and physically tortured a 10-years old Madrassa student Yaoos along with his companions and the student in their custody for two-days. The case Challan is in the final stage which would be presented along with DNA test report before the court.

The police sources claimed that the medical examination report has confirmed that the boy had been raped and tortured. The witnesses have also recorded their statements of 164 against the suspect Qari Shamsuddin while injury report has also proved the allegations.

District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra Sadiq Baluch and SP Investigation Muhammad Arif Javed told media that keeping in view of the sensitivity of the case it would be recommended to start the trial of the rape case in Model Court Manshera.

Related Topics

Hearing Police Student Mansehra Media Court

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler, CP offer condolences on death of Shei ..

5 hours ago

'No pressure of captaincy at all': Babar Azam

6 hours ago

US Military Helicopter Crashes in Philippine Sea, ..

6 hours ago

Leaders Leipzig suffer first defeat since October

6 hours ago

Building in Indian Capital New Delhi Collapses, Ki ..

6 hours ago

Wood stars as England power closer to series victo ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.