DNA test report should be accepted as evidence in rape cases: Tahir Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council, President Darul Afta Pakistan Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said Gujjarpura rapists should be awarded exemplary sentence on the basis of DNA test report as evidence.

Following a meeting on Friday, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, issued a decree stating that DNA test report should be admissible as evidence in rape cases.

"DNA test report should be considered as witness in the rape case, and culprits, accomplice of rape cases should be punished in public," said the decree.

Constitution of Pakistan is devised in accordance of the teachings of Quran-o-Sunnah therefore all the courts of the country should announce sentence to culprits proven guilty in rape cases keeping reports of DNA test as witness.

In accordance of the teachings of Quran-o-Sunnah, there are explicit commands to ensure punishment for culprits of rape to be lashed with whips in public.

The verdict of rape cases should be announced within 24 hours from start of the trial and the culprits should be punished at the same venue where the crime was committed, he said.

Ashrafi, announced launching a countrywide campaign to punish rapists in public.

Besides Tahir Ashrafi, the decree was endorsed by Mufti Umar Farooq, Mufti Falasksher, Maulana Ashfaq Patafi, Maulana Aslam Siddiqui and Maulana Asadullah Farooq.