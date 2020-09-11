UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DNA Test Report Should Be Accepted As Evidence In Rape Cases: Tahir Ashrafi

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 09:00 PM

DNA test report should be accepted as evidence in rape cases: Tahir Ashrafi

Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council, President Darul Afta Pakistan Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said Gujjarpura rapists should be awarded exemplary sentence on the basis of DNA test report as evidence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council, President Darul Afta Pakistan Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said Gujjarpura rapists should be awarded exemplary sentence on the basis of DNA test report as evidence.

Following a meeting on Friday, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, issued a decree stating that DNA test report should be admissible as evidence in rape cases.

"DNA test report should be considered as witness in the rape case, and culprits, accomplice of rape cases should be punished in public," said the decree.

Constitution of Pakistan is devised in accordance of the teachings of Quran-o-Sunnah therefore all the courts of the country should announce sentence to culprits proven guilty in rape cases keeping reports of DNA test as witness.

In accordance of the teachings of Quran-o-Sunnah, there are explicit commands to ensure punishment for culprits of rape to be lashed with whips in public.

The verdict of rape cases should be announced within 24 hours from start of the trial and the culprits should be punished at the same venue where the crime was committed, he said.

Ashrafi, announced launching a countrywide campaign to punish rapists in public.

Besides Tahir Ashrafi, the decree was endorsed by Mufti Umar Farooq, Mufti Falasksher, Maulana Ashfaq Patafi, Maulana Aslam Siddiqui and Maulana Asadullah Farooq.

Related Topics

Pakistan Same Mufti All From

Recent Stories

Chief Minister distributes compensatory cheques am ..

2 minutes ago

Nation marks Quaid's 72nd death anniversary

2 minutes ago

Sec Urban Planning plants sapling in Zarghoon Town ..

2 minutes ago

Turkish delegation visits KP Assembly , discusses ..

2 minutes ago

Esper, Bangladesh Prime Minister Discuss Situation ..

4 minutes ago

PTI govt to complete its tenure, Zain Qureshi

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.