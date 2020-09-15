UrduPoint.com
DNA To Hold Mega International Child Art Competition

Discovering New Artists (DNA), an art organization has planned to hold a mega International Child Art Competition and Exhibition 2020 very soon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Discovering New Artists (DNA), an art organization has planned to hold a mega International Child Art Competition and Exhibition 2020 very soon.

The event will be held in collaboration with the International Council of Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) the theme of 7th International Child Art Competition & Exhibition is "Local & World Heritage".

There would be cash prizes, certificates, trophies and cash honorariums for both teachers and students.

Most of all, the selected artworks will be exhibited in multiple exhibitions across Pakistan and internationally,an official said on Tuesday.

Your school's participation will give a chance to thousands of students from marginalized backgrounds to be part of the competition,he said.

He said that "we make sure that these marginalized children from Pakistan have all the resources to draw/paint by providing them with art supplies".

There will be need to submit maximum artworks in order to bridge the gap between privileged and underprivileged communities and showcase your work via international exhibitions.

World Heritage is the shared wealth of humankind and protecting and preserving this valuable asset demands the collective efforts of the international community,he said.

With support from our partners from all across the World, this year we want the children all over the world to learn and express creativity about local and world heritage sites in their communities, cities or countries,he said.

This competition was established in 2014 to build a bridge between the privileged and underprivileged communities of Pakistan and abroad and support marginalized children in their education through arts.

DNA puts special emphasis not only on arts education but also on the fact that we should be socially responsible citizens of the world.

Since 2014, 38,656 students have drawn/painted on different themes and supported 19,150 students from marginalized communities to be part of the competition and exhibitions,he stated.

